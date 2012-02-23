* Q4 profit 1.012 bln pesos vs year ago 1.373 bln pesos

* Revenue up 37 pct at 41.624 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY Feb 22 The world's largest breadmaker, Grupo Bimbo, on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit fell 26 percent from a year earlier, as higher costs related to recent acquisitions offset a jump in revenues.

The Mexican company, which sells Entenmann's cakes and Thomas' English Muffins in the United States, said quarterly profit slipped to 1.012 billion pesos ($72 million) from 1.373 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

Bimbo said costs from integrating acquisitions ate into its profit in the fourth quarter. The breadmaker last year bought Sara Lee Corp's operations in Spain and Portugal and an Argentine baker called Alimentos Fargo.

Bimbo is also integrating Sara Lee's North American fresh bakery unit, which it agreed to buy at the end of 2010.

Higher prices for raw materials, as well as a weaker Mexican peso in the fourth quarter, hurt Bimbo's profit margin, the company said.

Its costs also rose because of a 268 million peso goodwill impairment charge in Brazil. Bimbo did not explain this charge in its statement. The company will hold a call to discuss the results with analysts on Thursday.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose to 41.624 billion pesos, up 37 percent from 30.431 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

Bimbo shares closed up 0.3 percent at 29.24 pesos in local trading.

($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December)

