Oct 27 Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo
(BIMBOA.MX) said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 40
percent from a year earlier, as the stronger dollar lowered
financing costs.
The company said quarterly profit rose to 2.098 billion
pesos ($151 million) from 1.495 billion pesos in the same
quarter a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, which sells Entenmann's cakes and
Thomas' muffins in the United States, rose 9 percent to 32.230
billion pesos.
Bimbo shares were up 2 percent at 28.10 pesos in local
trading.
The bread maker, which agreed to buy Sara Lee Corp's North
American fresh bakery unit in November, said earlier this week
it expects that unit and other recent acquisitions to boost
revenues by more than a quarter even amid slow economic growth
in the United States. [ID:nN1E79N0IX]
Bimbo is also buying Sara Lee's operations in Spain and
Portugal and an Argentine baker called Alimentos Fargo.
($1 = 13.8835 at end Sept)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; and Andre Grenon)