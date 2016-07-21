MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it had completed the purchase of Spain's Panrico after getting approval from Spanish and Portuguese competition authorities.

Bimbo said last July it had agreed to buy the company for around 190 million euros ($209 million) in cash.

Panrico's results would be included in Bimbo's earnings from the third quarter, the Mexican firm said.

($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter)