ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkish consumer electronic retail chain Bimeks has hired broker Bizim Menkul Degerler to evaluate acquisition and growth opportunities, according to a Bimeks statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Bimeks aims to reach a total of 154 stores in 81 Turkish cities by the end of 2015, according to its web site. With the London-based RP Capital Group among its shareholders, the majority stake of Bimeks is held by the Akgiray Family. Bimeks was the first listed electronics retailer company. (Writing by Seda Sezer)