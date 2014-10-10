Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10 Bimobject AB :
* Says to increase company share capital to maximum amount of 98,687.60 Swedish crowns through directed share issue of maximum amount of 2,242,900 shares, exclusively with a par value of 0.044 crowns
* Says subscription price is set to 14.00 crowns per share
* Says at full accession, total share issue amounts to a maximum of 31.4 million crowns
* Says new shares shall be subscribed at latest Oct. 17
* Says that dividend for new shares will be paid on dividend record date that falls after share registration in Euroclear Sweden AB share register Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)