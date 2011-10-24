(Adds CEO comments, details)
* Q3 adjusted net 18.5 mln euros vs 18.7 mln forecast
* Number of transactions up 38 pct in Q3
* Doubts financial transactions tax will help sector
AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 Dutch online broker BinckBank
warned on Monday a proposed tax on financial
transactions will make trading more expensive for private
investors and doubted whether the move would restore stability
to the financial sector.
BinckBank, with operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and
France, reported a 7 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net
profit as client transactions increased, pushing up fee and
commission income.
The company said it was unable to give a forecast for its
2012 results due to uncertain market conditions.
The number of transactions in the third quarter rose by 38
percent to 2.7 million.
BinkBank said European Commission proposals on the
introduction of a tax on financial transactions would make
trading more expensive for private investors and reduce
liquidity.
"We have grave doubts as to whether the introduction of such
a tax would achieve its intended objective, which is to restore
solidity to the financial sector," BinckBank Chief Executive
Koen Beentjes said in a statement.
BinckBank had third-quarter net profit adjusted for
acquisition amortisation of 18.5 million euros, in line with an
average forecast of 18.7 million euros from five analysts polled
by Reuters.
Quarterly revenue was 47.1 million euros, in line with the
average forecast of 47.9 million euros.
BinckBank is an Internet broker and savings bank for retail
customers and provides banking services and securities order
execution for asset managers and stockbrokers. Its corporate
clients include Dutch bancassurers ING and SNS Reaal
.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by
Erica Billingham)