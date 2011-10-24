(Adds CEO comments, details)

* Q3 adjusted net 18.5 mln euros vs 18.7 mln forecast

* Number of transactions up 38 pct in Q3

* Doubts financial transactions tax will help sector

AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 Dutch online broker BinckBank warned on Monday a proposed tax on financial transactions will make trading more expensive for private investors and doubted whether the move would restore stability to the financial sector.

BinckBank, with operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, reported a 7 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net profit as client transactions increased, pushing up fee and commission income.

The company said it was unable to give a forecast for its 2012 results due to uncertain market conditions.

The number of transactions in the third quarter rose by 38 percent to 2.7 million.

BinkBank said European Commission proposals on the introduction of a tax on financial transactions would make trading more expensive for private investors and reduce liquidity.

"We have grave doubts as to whether the introduction of such a tax would achieve its intended objective, which is to restore solidity to the financial sector," BinckBank Chief Executive Koen Beentjes said in a statement.

BinckBank had third-quarter net profit adjusted for acquisition amortisation of 18.5 million euros, in line with an average forecast of 18.7 million euros from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Quarterly revenue was 47.1 million euros, in line with the average forecast of 47.9 million euros.

BinckBank is an Internet broker and savings bank for retail customers and provides banking services and securities order execution for asset managers and stockbrokers. Its corporate clients include Dutch bancassurers ING and SNS Reaal . (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Erica Billingham)