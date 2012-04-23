AMSTERDAM, April 23 Dutch online broker BinckBank said on Monday there was relatively little trading activity by its clients in the year to date, and reported first-quarter results in line with analysts' expectations.

As a result of the low trading activity by its clients - who include retail investors, professional brokers and asset managers - BinckBank reduced its marketing budget, the company said in a statement.

First-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for certain amortisation costs, mainly goodwill, were 0.21 euros per share, compared with two forecasts of 0.19 and 0.21 euros per share. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)