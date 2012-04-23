AMSTERDAM, April 23 Dutch online broker
BinckBank said on Monday there was relatively little
trading activity by its clients in the year to date, and
reported first-quarter results in line with analysts'
expectations.
As a result of the low trading activity by its clients - who
include retail investors, professional brokers and asset
managers - BinckBank reduced its marketing budget, the company
said in a statement.
First-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for certain
amortisation costs, mainly goodwill, were 0.21 euros per share,
compared with two forecasts of 0.19 and 0.21 euros per share.
