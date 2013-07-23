AMSTERDAM, July 23 Dutch online broker BinckBank reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday and said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.13 euro per share.

Binckbank reported adjusted net profit per share of 0.18 euros per share, above the range of 0.15 to 0.16 euros per share in a Reuters poll of four analysts. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)