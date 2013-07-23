BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
AMSTERDAM, July 23 Dutch online broker BinckBank reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday and said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.13 euro per share.
Binckbank reported adjusted net profit per share of 0.18 euros per share, above the range of 0.15 to 0.16 euros per share in a Reuters poll of four analysts. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings