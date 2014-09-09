BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings places $400 million of fixed rate notes
* Aroundtown Property Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V. (ATF) announce today successful placement of $400,000,000 of fixed rate notes due 2032
Sept 9 Binckbank Nv
* Court rules binck may continue to use binck turbo
* Court in the hague has ruled in summary proceedings that the use of the name binck turbo is permitted Further company coverage:
* Aroundtown Property Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V. (ATF) announce today successful placement of $400,000,000 of fixed rate notes due 2032
* Raises proceeds of 23 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)before issue costs
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited