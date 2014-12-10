Norway keeps countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged
OSLO, March 16 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Dec 10 Binckbank Nv
* Taken note of the reports of Degiro on TOM
* In a "confidential" document compiled by Degiro which it has placed on its website is stated that Binckbank clients would not get the best price for the execution of their stock orders
* Orders mentioned by Degiro are fictitious and not representative of the orders of the retail clients of Binckbank
* Degiro therefore misleads the private investor and also wrongly questions the integrity of the Dutch financial markets on the basis of the presented information.
* The conclusion of Degiro that Binckbank clients would not get the best price for their stock orders is not supported by the facts and is therefore incorrect
* Will inform the regulators and is considering legal action against Degiro.
* Binckbank is a minority shareholder and customer of TOM Further company coverage:
* Five oaks investment corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and announces second quarter 2017 common and preferred stock dividends
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company