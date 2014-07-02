BRIEF-ALLETE Clean Energy, Xcel Energy sign 100 MW power purchase agreement
* ALLETE Clean Energy, Xcel Energy sign 100 MW power purchase agreement for new North Dakota wind farm
July 2 Drug developer Bind Therapeutics said it ended a partnership with Amgen Inc to develop targeted cancer therapy due to unsatisfactory results.
Bind's shares fell 15 percent to $10.95 in extended trading on Wednesday. Angen's shares were little changed from their close of $121.03.
"Despite achieving the objective of high tumor concentrations, the results were not sufficiently compelling to proceed forward and both collaborators have agreed that the program will not be continued," Bind's Chief Executive Scott Minick said in a statement.
The company had entered into a twelve-month collaboration agreement with Amgen in January 2013 to develop cancer treatments using Bind's nanotechnology platform and an Amgen compound. (Reporting By Anjalirao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* ALLETE Clean Energy, Xcel Energy sign 100 MW power purchase agreement for new North Dakota wind farm
* Tentative agreement has been reached between bargaining teams for United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1976 and CP Rail
WASHINGTON, March 16 Senior Boeing executive Patrick Shanahan is U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to take over the No. 2 role at the Pentagon as deputy U.S. defense secretary, the White House announced on Thursday.