Dec 19 Binder & Binder, one of the largest social security disability firms in the United States, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Thursday, court filings showed.

The firm listed assets and liabilities of between $10 million and $50 million in its bankruptcy filing.

Binder & Binder, founded by brothers Harry and Charles Binder in 1975, represents people seeking disability benefits from the government.

U.S. Bank National Association and Capital One have agreed to provide debtor-in-possession financing of up to $26 million, the filings showed.

The case is in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, case no: 14-23728.