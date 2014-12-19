Dec 19 Binder & Binder, one of the largest
social security disability firms in the United States, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Thursday, court filings
showed.
The firm listed assets and liabilities of between $10
million and $50 million in its bankruptcy filing.
Binder & Binder, founded by brothers Harry and Charles
Binder in 1975, represents people seeking disability benefits
from the government.
U.S. Bank National Association and Capital One have agreed
to provide debtor-in-possession financing of up to $26 million,
the filings showed.
The case is in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District
of New York, case no: 14-23728.
