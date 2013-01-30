Jan 30 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday
cut Binghamton, New York's underlying rating by one notch to A2
from A1, and said it may make further cuts to the rating, which
affects about $87.4 million of debt.
The rating agency also assigned an MIG 2 rating to the
city's $33.8 million various purpose bond anticipation notes
(BANs) and its $1.37 million BANs for sewer system improvements.
It added it may cut these ratings as well.
The downgrade reflects the city's continuing weakness in its
enterprise, late financial statements, a decline in wealth
indexes and high debt burden, the rating agency said in a
statement.
Moody's said that further downgrades may be prompted by the
city's consistently late financial statements and "unclear
financial picture across all of the city's funds."
The rating agency said it may also withdraw the rating due
to insufficient information.