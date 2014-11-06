By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 6 Members of the U.S. Navy Seal
commando team that killed Osama bin Laden at his Pakistan
hideout in May, 2011 are making conflicting claims as to who
actually shot the al Qaeda leader.
The Washington Post published a story on Thursday quoting
Rob O'Neill, a former SEAL, as claiming to have fired the fatal
shot that hit bin Laden in the forehead after O'Neill stormed
into a room in bin Laden's house in Abbottabad.
The claim by O'Neill, who travels the country giving
motivational speeches, was countered by a source close to
another SEAL team member.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
team member told him the fatal shot was fired by one of two
other men who entered the room before O'Neill.
The Post said O'Neill acknowledged shots were fired at bin
Laden by at least two other Seal team members, including Matt
Bissonnette, a former Seal who wrote a 2012 book about the raid
entitled "No Easy Day."
The book did not identify the person who shot bin Laden.
NBC News quoted Bissonnette on Thursday as saying: "Two
different people telling two different stories for two different
reasons ... Whatever he (O'Neill) says, he says. I don't want to
touch that."
Last year, after Esquire Magazine published an interview
with an anonymous SEAL member, now widely reported to have been
O'Neill, who claimed to have shot bin Laden, other media outlets
questioned the account.
An article entitled "Who really killed bin Laden," by Peter
Bergen, a CNN analyst and al Qaeda expert, quoted a then-serving
SEAL team member saying the story as presented by Esquire was
"complete B.S."
A representative of a speaker's organization which says it
represents O'Neill said he was unavailable to comment. O'Neill's
page on the website of the organization describes his career as
a SEAL, but makes no mention of a role in killing bin Laden.
Bissonnette's lawyer, Robert Luskin, acknowledged Thursday
that Bissonnette for some time had been under criminal
investigation by both the Naval Criminal Investigation Service
and the Justice Department for possible violations of a U.S.
espionage law because he did not seek official clearance before
publishing his book.
Bissonnette denies wrongdoing.
