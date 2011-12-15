BRIEF-Mercialys renews partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017
* Mercialys renews its partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 15 The investment banking arm of Malayan Banking Bhd and Bahrain's Gulf International Bank have arranged an 8.5 billion Saudi riyal($2.27 billion) Islamic financing facility for Saudi Binladin Group Limited, the Malaysian bank said on Thursday.
Twelve banks participated in the facility including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group , Ahli United Bank B.S.C. and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Maybank said in a statement.
The proceeds would be used to help finance the expansion of King Abdulaziz International Airport, the third largest airport in Saudi Arabia, it said. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Mercialys renews its partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 7 Sterling bounced back from its weakest point in two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as investors jumped on signs of growing pressure on the government to give parliament a greater say in the final deal to leave the European Union.
LONDON, Feb 7 The world's $544 trillion derivatives market warned on Tuesday of potential market disruption without a six-month phase-in for a new rule requiring trades to be backed by cash in case of default.