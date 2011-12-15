KUALA LUMPUR Dec 15 The investment banking arm of Malayan Banking Bhd and Bahrain's Gulf International Bank have arranged an 8.5 billion Saudi riyal($2.27 billion) Islamic financing facility for Saudi Binladin Group Limited, the Malaysian bank said on Thursday.

Twelve banks participated in the facility including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group , Ahli United Bank B.S.C. and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Maybank said in a statement.

The proceeds would be used to help finance the expansion of King Abdulaziz International Airport, the third largest airport in Saudi Arabia, it said. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)