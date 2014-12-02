Dec 2 Bio-Gate :

* Capital increase without subscription rights

* Says a total of 376,972 new shares at a price of 1.40 euros per share were issued in a private placement

* Proceeds from capital increase of 0.5 million euros

* Says share capital increased by 376,972 euros to 4,146,701 euros

* To convert all convertible bonds from Feb. 2014 into shares

* Sees for FY 2014 lower revenues