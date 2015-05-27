UPDATE 1-Dubai's Souq.com to make announcement on Amazon.com bid - sources
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
NEW YORK, May 27 (IFR) - Mexican paper company Bio Pappel has secured a US$225m five-year loan, effectively wrapping up a financing designed to retire debt and fund the purchase of notebook producer Corporacion Scribe.
Mexican banks Inbursa and Bancomext joined bookrunner Credit Suisse as MLAs on the dual-currency, amortizing loan, which will be funded this week.
The secured loan is split into a dollar tranche which pays Libor plus 500bp with a 1% Libor floor. A Mexican peso tranche, which comprised about 60% of the loan, carries a margin of 450bp over the local inter-bank rate TIIE.
Bio Pappel, formerly known as Corporacion Durango, is partly using proceeds to retire its outstanding 10% 2016s. In August last year, Fitch, which rates the credit single B, expressed concern about the refinancing of those bonds after the coupon stepped up to 10% from 7%. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.