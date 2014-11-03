WASHINGTON Nov 3 Bio-Rad Laboratories will pay
$55 million to end U.S. government investigations into whether
it paid bribes to government officials in Russia and other
countries, U.S. authorities said on Monday.
The company entered into a non-prosecution agreement with
the U.S. Justice Department to resolve charges that it violated
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by recording fake payments in
connection with sales in Russia.
The life sciences company also entered into a settlement
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which said the
company's subsidiaries made $7.5 million in improper payments to
officials in Russia, Vietnam and Thailand in order to win
business.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)