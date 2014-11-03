(Adds company comment, reserves, details of allegations, second
byline)
By Aruna Viswanatha and Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
will pay $55 million to end U.S. investigations into
whether it failed to prevent bribery of government officials in
Russia and other countries, and falsified records to conceal
payments, U.S. authorities said on Monday.
The company, which makes medical diagnostics products,
entered a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice
Department to resolve charges that it violated the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act by recording fake payments in connection
with sales in Russia.
It also entered a civil settlement with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, which said units of the Hercules,
California-based company made $7.5 million in improper payments
to officials in Russia, Vietnam and Thailand to win business.
"Public companies that cook their books and hide improper
payments foster corruption," Leslie Caldwell, head of the
Justice Department's criminal division, said in a statement.
Bio-Rad's payout includes a $14.35 million criminal fine to
the Justice Department, and $40.7 million representing illegal
profit and interest to the SEC, for violations that allegedly
took place from 2005 to 2010.
According to a statement of facts, a French unit of Bio-Rad
paid intermediaries commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent that
were supposedly in exchange for services related to sales to
government entities in Russia, but which ultimately were not
performed.
The Justice Department said the criminal sanctions were not
more severe because Bio-Rad disclosed the misconduct and fully
cooperated in its probe, including by making employees available
for interviews and producing documents from overseas.
Bio-Rad also bolstered its internal compliance processes,
and said it fired employees responsible for the misconduct.
"The actions that we discovered were completely contrary to
Bio-Rad's culture and values and ethical standards for
conducting business," Bio-Rad Chief Executive Norman Schwartz
said in a statement.
Bio-Rad reserved $12.05 million for the settlement in the
third quarter, on top of $43 million it had previously set
aside.
On Monday, Bio-Rad shares rose 59 cents to $113.41 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington, D.C. and Jonathan
Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard
Chang)