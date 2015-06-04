June 4 OPKO Health Inc agreed to buy
clinical laboratory operator Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc
in a stock deal valued at $1.47 billion to bolster its
diagnostics business.
OPKO offered 2.75 of its shares for each share of
Bio-Reference, or $52.58 based on OPKO's Wednesday close, the
companies said in a statement.
The offer represents a premium of about 60 percent to
Bio-Reference's Wednesday close.
Bio-Reference's shares jumped to a record high of $46.74 in
early trading on Thursday, before paring some gains to trade at
$44.69.
Shares of OPKO Health, which has diagnostics and drugs
making businesses, fell 6.5 percent to $17.77.
Delaware-based OPKO said it plans to market its prostate
cancer blood test through Bio-Reference's sales force and
license or sell genetic and gene sequencing data collected by
the company.
J.P. Morgan is the financial adviser to OPKO Health, while
Greenberg Traurig PA is the legal adviser.
Allen & Company LLC acted as financial adviser to
Bio-Reference, while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was its legal
adviser.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)