PARIS, April 16 France's BioAlliance Pharma
said it agreed to buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical
company Topotarget to boost its scale and combine
their pipelines of new rare cancer treatments.
Topotarget shareholders will receive two new BioAlliance
Pharma shares for every 27 Topotarget shares owned, implying
approximately one-third ownership for Topotarget shareholders
and two-thirds for BioAlliance Pharma.
"The merger with Topotarget will strengthen and diversify
our position in rare oncology diseases," BioAlliance Pharma
Chief Executive Judith Greciet said in a statement.
The companies see the total market for rare cancer drugs
rising from more than $45 billion in 2013 to $80 billion in
2018, with new rare diseases continuously being discovered.
Topotarget's main product, belinostat, aimed at peripheral
T-cell lymphoma patients, is expected to be approved in the
United States in August, triggering a $25 million payment from
U.S. partner Spectrum Pharmaceuticals as well as
double-digit royalties on future sales.
BioAlliance has two products in late stages of development:
livatag for liver cancer, with potential estimated sales of 800
million euros and patent protection until 2032, and validive for
the prevention and treatment of mouth sores resulting from
radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
Topotarget, whose stock is down 7.4 percent this month, has
a market value of about $80 million, compared with $205 million
for BioAlliance, whose shares have soared 67 percent since the
start of the year.
The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the
boards of directors of both companies and is backed by their
leading shareholders, is expected to be completed in July or
August, BioAlliance Pharma said.
The French company, listed on Euronext Paris, said it will
apply for a dual listing of its shares at NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen
following the takeover.
CenterviewPartners and Nordea acted as financial advisors to
BioAlliance Pharma. Topotarget was advised by ABG Sundal
Collier.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Andrew Callus)