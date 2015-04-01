BRUSSELS, April 1 Belgian molecular diagnosis company Biocartis Group NV announced on Wednesday that it planned to float on Euronext Brussels, using the proceeds to expand its range of tests and increase its sales and marketing teams.

The company, based in the Belgian town of Mechelen, employs about 200 people and launched its testing system, known as Idylla, in September 2014. It can give results from a sample in between 40 and 150 minutes.

It plans to add four to five test procedures per year, including for solid tumours, such as in colon cancer, and infectious diseases from influenza to HIV and Ebola.

Biocartis is primarily focused on tests in oncology and infectious diseases and says these are respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of a molecular diagnosis market worth about $5 billion in annual revenue, and expected to grow to $8 billion by 2018.

The company has partnership deals with Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Molecular.

KBC Securities NV will act as global coordinators of the IPO and serve as joint bookrunners together with Kempen & Co N.V. and Petercam NV (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Pravin Char)