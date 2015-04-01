* IPO could raise 70-100 mln euros
* Rising biotech interest among European investors
* Follows flood of IPOs in the United States
(Adds estimated proceeds, background)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, April 1 Belgian molecular diagnosis
company Biocartis Group is planning a listing on Euronext
Brussels to fund expansion, it said on Wednesday, seeking to
take advantage of growing European interest in the sector.
The company could raise between 70 million euros and 100
million euros ($75 million to $107 million) in an initial public
offering (IPO) provisionally set to launch mid-April, according
to a source familiar with the company's plans.
European investor interest in biotech companies lags that in
the United States, where there has been a flood of IPOs in the
sector on the back of a soaring market.
The U.S. Nasdaq Biotechnology Index has surged 115
percent in the past two years on the commercial success of a
handful of large-cap companies and exciting scientific progress
at a range of smaller ones.
Europe has a far thinner line-up of promising biotech
start-ups, but Belgium and the Netherlands are viewed as
regional hotspots.
The relative weakness of Europe as a biotech funding centre
means that some businesses are turning to the U.S. market.
France's Cellectis, which is working in the hot
area of cancer immunotherapy, raised $228 million through the
sale of American Depositary Shares on Nasdaq last week. [ID:
nASB09D1A]
Belgium's Cardio3 Biosciences has also said it
plans to seek an additional U.S. listing.
Biocartis, based in the Belgian town of Mechelen, employs
about 200 people and launched its testing system, known as
Idylla, in September 2014. It can give results from a sample in
between 40 and 150 minutes.
It plans to add four to five test procedures a year,
including for solid tumours, such as in colon cancer, and
infectious diseases from influenza to HIV and Ebola.
Biocartis is primarily focused on tests in oncology and
infectious diseases and says these are respectively the fastest
growing and largest segments of a molecular diagnosis market
worth about $5 billion in annual revenue, expected to grow to $8
billion by 2018.
The company has partnership deals with Johnson & Johnson
and Abbott Molecular.
Johnson & Johnson is also a shareholder, along with
bioMerieux, Switzerland's Debiopharm, the Wellcome
Trust and Korys, the investment vehicle of the family behind
Belgian retail group Colruyt
KBC Securities will act as global coordinators of the IPO
and serve as joint bookrunner with Kempen & Co and Petercam.
($1 = 0.9306 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Pravin Char
and David Goodman)