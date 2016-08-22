(Removes extraneous words in second paragraph)
By Carl O'Donnell
Aug 22 Cinven Ltd is nearing a deal to acquire
U.S. clinical trial manager BioClinica Inc from another private
equity firm, JLL Partners, for more than $1.3 billion, including
the assumption of debt, people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
A deal between Cinven and Newtown, Pennsylvania-based
Bioclinica could be finalized as early as this week, the people
said, although they cautioned it could still fall through at the
last minute.
The deal would underscore the private equity sector's
insatiable appetite for contract research organizations, which
have benefited in recent years from pharmaceutical companies'
drive to cut costs, reduce clinical trial times and expand their
research and development presence around the world.
The people asked not to be identified because the sale
process was confidential.
JLL, Cinven and Bioclinica declined to comment.
The deal would be the latest in a string of acquisitions of
pharmaceutical contract research organizations by private equity
firms this year.
Earlier this month, Thomas H. Lee Partners LP agreed to sell
a 50 percent stake in inVentiv Group Holdings to Advent
International Corp, valuing the company at $3.8 billion. In
March, Genstar Capital agreed to sell another contract research
organization, ERT, to Nordic Capital for $1.8 billion, including
debt.
JLL Partners recently partially cashed out on another
pharmaceutical services investment, Patheon NV, which
raised $640 million in an initial public offering in July. That
company now has a market capitalization of around $4 billion.
BioClinica assists pharmaceutical companies in clinical
trials, and has expertise in technologies that focus on clinical
research data and analytics. It supports over 17,000 clinical
trial sites in 90 countries.
JLL Partners took BioClinica in 2013 for $123 million.
Subsequently, the buyout firm rapidly scaled up BioClinica
through a series of acquisitions, including the purchase of
specialty clinical trial services firm Synowledge. Cinven plans
to continue to grow Bioclinica both organically and through
acquisitions, one of the sources said.
At Cinven, Bioclinica will be joining a large portfolio of
healthcare investments, most of which are based in Europe.
Cinven launched an initial public offering for another
pharmaceutical services portfolio company, Medpace Inc,
earlier this month, raising more than $160 million.
The Bioclinica deal would be the first investment out of
Cinven's new 7 billion euro ($7.9 billion) buyout fund, which
for the most part focuses on acquiring companies based in
Europe.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)