MUMBAI, Sept 9 India's Biocon Ltd said
on Tuesday it agreed to buy a 7.7 percent stake in its research
services business from a unit of GE Capital for 2.15 billion
rupees ($35.48 million).
Biocon said it would buy the stake in unit Syngene, which is
involved in pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing,
from GE Equity International Mauritius.
Biocon had previously said it planned to take Syngene
public, but has not given a timeline.
($1 = 60.6000 Indian rupees)
