Aug 29 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it expects to initiate a study within weeks to test its
antiviral in primates for use against Ebola infections
The biotechnology company's stock was up about 5.4 percent
in premarket trading after it also said it had received an
additional $2.4 million in U.S. government funding.
Companies with potential Ebola therapies have captured the
spotlight as developers face mounting pressure to expedite
research on new medical interventions to combat the deadly
outbreak that could infect over 20,000 people.
The World Health Organization has allowed for people
infected in the West African epidemic to be given untested
drugs, ushering in an opportunity for makers of potential
therapies.
This $2.4 million National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases (NIAID) funding is in addition to the $22
million contract awarded to BioCryst by the agency last
September.
The company received $4.1 million from NIAID earlier this
month to advance development of an intramuscular formulation of
its drug, BCX4430.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Thursday said its
experimental Ebola vaccine, being co-developed with the U.S.
National Institutes of Health (NIH), is being fast-tracked into
human studies.
In addition, U.S. researchers have planned human testing for
a vaccine developed by Canadian government scientists, which has
been licensed to NewLink Genetics.
Birmingham, Alabama-based BioCryst's stock closed at $13.21
on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
