* Drug, if approved, will be first oral preventive for
hereditary angioedema
* Drug to compete with Shire's injectable Cinryze
* We'd like to make Cinryze obsolete - BioCryst's Chief
Medical Officer
* U.S launch could be in 2017, peak U.S. sales of $1.2 bln
by 2031-analyst
* Shares rise as much as 22 pct, among most heavily traded
(Adds details, analyst and executive comment; updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
May 27 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's
oral drug to prevent a hereditary disorder characterized by
abnormal swelling was effective in reducing attacks, sending the
drugmaker's shares up as much as 22 percent.
The drug, if approved, will be the first oral preventive for
hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a disease characterized by sudden
attacks of swelling of the skin or mucous membranes, which can
be disfiguring, painful and even fatal.
While Shire Plc's Firazyr, Dyax Corp's
Kalbitor and CSL Behring's Berinert are injected to manage
attacks after they occur, BioCryst's oral preventive would
directly compete with Shire's injectable Cinryze.
"We don't intend to study the drug head to head against
Cinryze. We'd like to make Cinryze obsolete because its an IV
therapy," BioCryst's Chief Medical Officer William Sheridan told
Reuters.
Patients given the drug, BCX4161, in a mid-stage trial had
an average rate of 0.82 attacks per week, compared with 1.27 for
those given a placebo, BioCryst said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Given the strong patient preference for an oral therapy, it
would be hard to see how there wouldn't be significant
competitive advantage for BioCryst's drug," H.C. Wainwright & Co
analyst Andrew Fein said.
Fein said he expected the drug to be launched in the United
States in 2017 and estimated peak U.S. sales of $1.2 billion by
2031.
BioCryst's study tested the safety and efficacy of a 400 mg
dose of the drug administered three times a day for 28 days in
patients with high frequency HAE.
Patients given the drug went 22 days on average without an
attack, compared with 19 days for those given the placebo, the
drugmaker said.
The treatment works by suppressing the production of a
naturally-occurring peptide called bradykinin, which helps
moderates blood pressure by dilating blood vessels. Patients
with HAE have high levels of bradykinin.
BioCryst said it plans to conduct a 12-week trial for the
drug in the second half of the year, testing its use in a
broader patient population.
The company, which is also developing drugs for infectious
diseases, currently sells its influenza treatment Peramivir in
Japan and Korea.
The Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based company's
shares were up 9.6 percent at $9.87 and with more than 6 million
shares changing hands by midday, the stock was one of the most
actively traded on the Nasdaq. The stock touched a high of
$10.98 earlier.
(Additional reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)