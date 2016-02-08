Feb 8 Drug developer BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Inc said its lead drug for a rare genetic condition had
failed in a large trial to reduce the frequency of recurrent
swelling in patients.
BioCryst's shares fell 18.6 percent to $5 in light volumes
in premarket trading on Monday.
The company said patients who took either a 500 mg or 300 mg
dose of the drug, avoralstat, did not show a lower rate of edema
or swelling attacks to those given a placebo.
BioCryst said the two dosages of avoralstat were not viable
formulations with which it could progress.
