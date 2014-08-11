(Adds details, shares)

Aug 11 Biodel Inc said its experimental insulin formulation was found more effective than current therapies in controlling glucose after two meals, in a mid-stage trial.

Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company rose 10.5 percent before the bell.

The study was testing the drug, BIOD-531, against Eli Lilly and Co's Humalog Mix 75/25 in type 2 diabetes patients with moderate insulin resistance who use 50-200 units of insulin daily.

In type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease, the body does not use insulin properly, leading to high levels of blood sugar.

Basal insulin, or long-acting insulin therapies, are usually prescribed to keep blood sugar levels in control between meals. Prandial insulin, or short-acting insulin therapies, are administered before meals to manage mealtime glucose.

Type 2 diabetes patients are usually given both basal and prandial insulin in a single injection such as Humalog Mix 75/25, Biodel said.

Humulin R U-500 is the only concentrated insulin available in the United States, the company said.

The therapy is used to treat type 2 diabetes patients with severe insulin resistance, who need greater than 200 units of insulin daily.

Danbury, Connecticut-based Biodel's shares closed at $1.91 on the Nasdaq on Friday.