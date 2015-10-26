Oct 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved BioDelivery Sciences International Inc's opioid treatment for chronic pain, the company said on Monday.

Endo International Plc licensed the worldwide manufacturing and marketing rights to the treatment, Belbuca, from BioDelivery in 2012.

Belbuca is an opioid film patch and aims to treat patients with chronic pain who need around-the-clock treatment and for whom current alternatives do not suffice. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)