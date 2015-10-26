UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved BioDelivery Sciences International Inc's opioid treatment for chronic pain, the company said on Monday.
Endo International Plc licensed the worldwide manufacturing and marketing rights to the treatment, Belbuca, from BioDelivery in 2012.
Belbuca is an opioid film patch and aims to treat patients with chronic pain who need around-the-clock treatment and for whom current alternatives do not suffice. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017