* Treatment expected to be launched in Q1
* Patch developed in partnership with Endo
* BioDelivery shares up 23 pct premarket
(Adds analyst comment and updates shares)
By Samantha Kareen Nair
Oct 26 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved
its opioid treatment for chronic pain, sending the drugmaker's
shares up 23 percent in premarket trading on Monday.
Endo International Plc licensed the worldwide
manufacturing and marketing rights to the treatment, Belbuca,
from BioDelivery in 2012.
Belbuca is an opioid film patch and aims to treat patients
with chronic pain who need round-the-clock treatment and for
whom current alternatives do not suffice.
The patch is expected to be commercially available in the
United States by the first quarter ending March in seven
dosages, BioDelivery said.
Belbuca is placed on the inner lining of the cheek, leading
to faster delivery of analgesic drug buprenorphine directly into
the blood stream.
Buprenorphine has a lower abuse potential than most opioid
medications. The Belbuca treatment can also prevent misuse
through snorting or injecting as the film patch is difficult to
crush or liquefy.
Given the lower possibilities of misuse as seen with
buprenorphine, physicians can write a six-month prescription as
opposed to writing one on a strict monthly basis.
"It (buprenorphine) is an easier drug to write," Laidlaw &
Co Ltd analyst Jim Molloy said.
Since most of the drug is absorbed through the cheek and
with little going through the digestive tract, Belbuca could
potentially lead to lower constipation, a common side effect
that most oral drugs are known to cause, Molloy said.
Molloy expects the treatment to rake in peak U.S. sales of
about $450 million by 2018 for Endo, and about $80 million for
BioDelivery. He said Belbuca accounts for $12 of his $17 price
target on BioDelivery's shares.
The abuse of opioids, a class of drugs that include heroin
and prescription painkillers, has long been a concern in the
United States. An overdose of prescription painkillers can
produce euphoric highs and even disrupt parts of the brain that
control breathing.
The approval comes a little more than a month after the FDA
staff flagged dosage concerns over Collegium Pharmaceutical
Inc's opioid drug, Xtampza, and Purdue Pharma's
fast-acting oxycodone painkiller.
The approval also triggers a $50 million milestone payment
by Endo Pharmaceuticals to BioDelivery as part of a licensing
agreement signed in 2012. The company will also receive
royalties on U.S. net sales of the drug.
BioDelivery's shares, which closed at $5.28 on Friday on the
Nasdaq, were at $6.50 before the bell.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)