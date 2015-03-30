(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Samantha Kareen Nair
March 30 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc
said its pain drug failed to meet the main goal of a
late-stage study, sending the drugmaker's shares down nearly 30
percent.
The company said its Clonidine topical gel was not effective
against a placebo in treating painful diabetic neuropathy, a
condition that damages nerves in the legs and feet.
"Based on the results of our previously announced positive
interim analysis, this outcome was unexpected," said Andrew
Finn, BioDelivery's executive vice president of product
development.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's Chiara Russo said the fall in
share price was overdone as the company is developing another
promising pain drug.
"The Clonidine gel for me was only a 'buck' worth of my fair
value. The main drug for us is obviously going to be the pain
product that was partnered with Endo," Russo said.
Biodelivery, which is developing an opioid treatment with
Endo International Plc, submitted an application with
the U.S Food and Drug Administration in December to market the
drug.
Russo said about 20-50 percent of the 26 million diabetic
patients in the United States experienced neuropathy pain and
estimated that the market for treatments like Clonidine gel
could be worth over $100 million.
Roth Capital analysts said they expect that this setback
could delay the Clonidine gel program by 1-1.5 years.
BioDelivery's shares were trading at $10.09 on the Nasdaq on
Monday morning. Up to Friday's close, the stock had risen 73
percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)