* Production capacity more than double current demand
* Biodiesel producers want gov't to double mandatory blend
* Gov't unwilling for now, incremental increases possible
By Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Producers in Brazil's
fast-expanding biodiesel sector are lobbying the government to
raise the mandatory blend of the renewable fuel in regular
diesel as production capacity far overshoots demand.
Biodiesel producers whose main feedstock is soybeans are
currently only using around 40 percent of their industrial
capacity and even at that are facing a supply glut in the
government-regulated market.
"No sector can keep going for long with this much idle
capacity ... because the supply has increased and demand is
stagnant," said Sergio Beltrao, executive director of Ubrabio,
one of Brazil's biodiesel producers' unions.
The mandatory biodiesel blend in the fossil-fuel
alternative is currently at its upper limit by law of 5
percent, but the industry wants the government to double this
and says it can maintain sufficient output for that.
Brazil's biodiesel sector is still in its infancy, having
started in 2005. But it is upbeat about its prospects in a big
country heavily reliant on road transport to move its freight.
Revenues should reach 8 billion reais ($4.6 billion) in 2011.
But pressure is building with some producers having pulled
out of government auctions to sell the fuel with the
expectation that prices will fall and are leaving their plants
idle.
The imbalance is likely to worsen before it improves as
major agribusiness companies such as Cargill [CARG.UL] prepare
to debut in the sector in 2012, while others, such as ADM
(ADM.N), are expanding their biodiesel operations.
Planned new capacity will add 800 million liters (176
million gallons) capacity to existing infrastructure already
set up to produce up to 6.4 billion liters of biodiesel. But
demand from the market for mandatory blending is only 2.4
billion liters, Ubrabio said.
"I think the government must take responsibility to keep a
minimum of balance, so it is important for Brazil to implement
a new regulatory framework," said Erasmo Carlos Battistella,
head of Aprobio, Brazil's Association of Biodiesel Producers.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Brazil diesel imports/consumption; biodiesel market
link.reuters.com/byt64s
Brazil soybean output and exports
link.reuters.com/wet44s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Even if the government raised the mandatory blend to 10
percent, production requirements would only reach 5 billion
liters, still well below the country's capacity.
But it would cut Brazil's diesel import requirements which
totaled 9 billion liters in 2010 or 18 percent of needs.
Nonetheless, the government is concerned about the heavy
reliance of the biodiesel sector on soy, its single most
valuable agricultural export and one mainly destined for its
top trade partner, China.
Brazil exports more than 30 million tonnes of soybeans each
year but it would take about a third of this quantity to raise
biodiesel production to a level sufficient for a 10 percent
blend in all diesel sold in the country.
A sudden increase to a 10 percent blend could result in a
major supply shock from the world's No. 2 soy exporter.
"I cannot say today whether we will reach a level higher
than B5 (a 5 percent blend) in a given time and what this level
will be," said Ricardo Dornelles, director for renewable fuels
at the Mines and Energy ministry.
He said the government has discussed the biodiesel blend
with the industry but was not satisfied that it could yet
commit the sector to a higher mandatory requirement.
The government is discussing the drawing up of a regulatory
framework with biodiesel producers to govern the sector. The
framework would include details for any change in the mandatory
blend and may opt to implement any increase incrementally.
The environment and population health would also benefit
from higher biodiesel use as well as the trade balance,
according to a study by local think tank FGV which said a 10
percent blend would avoid 35,000 hospitalizations for
respiratory problems and 4,900 deaths each year.
As Brazil's vast sugar cane ethanol sector has shown, vast
surpluses of crop fuels can easily turn to shortages when
fluctuating food prices make it more profitable for the
producer to turn his crop into food rather than fuel.
(Wrting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)