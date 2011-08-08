(Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Canada's BioExx Specialty Proteins Ltd's has asked its Chief Executive Chris Carl to step down and named Chief Financial Officer Chris Schnarr as the interim CEO, effective immediately.

Given the current annual plant shutdown in Saskatoon for maintenance and capital projects, and the start of protein production operations along with the transitioning needs of the business, it was agreed that now was the appropriate time for such a change, the company said in a statement.

The company, a technology company focused on the extraction of oil and proteins from oilseeds for global food markets, has been working to scale up production in Saskatchewan, Canada's biggest canola-growing province.

The board will start a search for a permanent CEO, the company said in a statement.