(Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Canada's BioExx Specialty Proteins Ltd's
has asked its Chief Executive Chris Carl to step down
and named Chief Financial Officer Chris Schnarr as the interim
CEO, effective immediately.
Given the current annual plant shutdown in Saskatoon for
maintenance and capital projects, and the start of protein
production operations along with the transitioning needs of the
business, it was agreed that now was the appropriate time for
such a change, the company said in a statement.
The company, a technology company focused on the extraction
of oil and proteins from oilseeds for global food markets, has
been working to scale up production in Saskatchewan, Canada's
biggest canola-growing province.
The board will start a search for a permanent CEO, the
company said in a statement.
