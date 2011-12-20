(Follows alerts)

Dec 20 Canada's BioExx Specialty Proteins Ltd, which specializes in extracting protein from canola, said production at its revamped Saskatchewan plant has improved and it has hired Canaccord Genuity Corp as adviser to help scout for partners.

BioExx had restarted the plant in October after an upgrade and subsequently said it was looking for a strategic partner to provide infrastructure support and capital.

The company said protein production at its Saskatoon plant had increased to 2 metric tons per week from the 1.2 metric tons per week reported in November. It said it is building up inventory for shipments to customers in January.

Canola proteins are used in the global food, beverage, nutrition, and other industries.

The company's shares -- which have lost 90 percent of their value this year -- closed at 18.5 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.