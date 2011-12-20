(Follows alerts)
Dec 20 Canada's BioExx Specialty Proteins
Ltd, which specializes in extracting protein from
canola, said production at its revamped Saskatchewan plant has
improved and it has hired Canaccord Genuity Corp as adviser to
help scout for partners.
BioExx had restarted the plant in October after an upgrade
and subsequently said it was looking for a strategic partner to
provide infrastructure support and capital.
The company said protein production at its Saskatoon plant
had increased to 2 metric tons per week from the 1.2 metric tons
per week reported in November. It said it is building up
inventory for shipments to customers in January.
Canola proteins are used in the global food, beverage,
nutrition, and other industries.
The company's shares -- which have lost 90 percent of their
value this year -- closed at 18.5 Canadian cents on Monday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
