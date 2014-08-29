BRIEF-Japan Tissue Engineering to sell patent of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 mln yen
* Says it plans to sell the patent of a type of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 million yen
Aug 29 Biofrontera AG : * Says sales in the first half of 2014 of EUR 1,217 thousand (previous year:
EUR 1,385 thousand) * Says H1 loss before taxes amounted to EUR 5,413 thousand, following EUR 3,698
thousand in the previous year * Says H1 loss for the period EUR 5.42 million versus EUR 3.70 million year ago * Says sales revenues in 2015 May fall short of the expected EUR 5-6 million
overall * Says it is possible to significantly increase sales in germany in 2014
compared to the previous year by approx. 30% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis said on Wednesday its serelaxin drug for patients with acute heart failure had failed a global phase III trial which tested its ability to reduce deaths from the condition.