LONDON, Sept 30 Biofuels producer Ensus is
beginning the process of restarting its bioethanol plant in
northeast England this week, a spokesman said on Monday.
Ensus is owned by German bioethanol producer CropEnergies
.
The company said in April that it was temporarily shutting
the plant, citing adverse market conditions.
CropEnergies acquired Ensus in July and said it would
undertake the multi-stage process of reopening the plant in the
autumn.
Ensus operates one of Europe's largest bio-refineries which
has the capacity to produce of about 400 million to 450 million
litres of bioethanol and around 350,000 tonnes of animal feed
from around one million tonnes of feed wheat per year.