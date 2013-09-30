LONDON, Sept 30 Biofuels producer Ensus is beginning the process of restarting its bioethanol plant in northeast England this week, a spokesman said on Monday.

Ensus is owned by German bioethanol producer CropEnergies .

The company said in April that it was temporarily shutting the plant, citing adverse market conditions.

CropEnergies acquired Ensus in July and said it would undertake the multi-stage process of reopening the plant in the autumn.

Ensus operates one of Europe's largest bio-refineries which has the capacity to produce of about 400 million to 450 million litres of bioethanol and around 350,000 tonnes of animal feed from around one million tonnes of feed wheat per year.