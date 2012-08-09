UPDATE 2-Canada's Shopify forecasts 2017 revenue above estimates
* Poor US corn crop could boost Europe ethanol producers
* Healthier margins should incentivise output
LONDON Aug 9 The outlook for European ethanol producers has improved after their U.S. rivals have been hit with a combination of rising corn prices and the end of a U.S. biofuels credit, commodities house Czarnikow said on Thursday.
EU producers have been operating at less than full capacity due partly to competition from cheaper ethanol from the United States, a major exporter.
A drought and soaring corn prices are now inflating U.S. ethanol values, the commodities house said. European producers make ethanol from wheat and other crops.
"This may encourage existing plants to boost production, and for new capacity to come onstream," London-based Czarnikow said in a review entitled "European Ethanol: At a Crossroads."
Czarnikow also pointed to the end-2011 expiry of a U.S. tax credit for refiners who mix ethanol into gasoline, which was worth 45 cents a gallon and had provided an advantage for U.S. ethanol producers.
"Conditions (for European producers) have improved since the U.S. blending credit expired," the review said.
The medium-term outlook is more uncertain, however, Czarnikow said.
"Demand remains stagnant, with limited E10 uptake and diesel's dominance of the fuel market."
European Union guideline E10 stipulates that gasoline should be mixed to include 10 percent ethanol content. Few countries have adopted E10, and blending limits have been reached in most countries.
"Healthier margins should now incentivise more production," said Toby Cohen, director at Czarnikow.
"But longer term, Europe has more work to do to encourage further investment through better legislation." (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Jane Baird)
