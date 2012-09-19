(Adds comment from Lufthansa paragraphs 5-6)
HAMBURG, Sept 19 Australian biofuels company
Algae.Tec said on Wednesday it had signed a
collaboration agreement with German airline Lufthansa
for construction of a large-scale plant to produce aviation
biofuels from algae.
The plant will be sited in an unnamed country in Europe near
to an industrial CO2 source, said Algae.Tec, which specialises
in the production of biofuel from algae.
"Lufthansa will arrange 100 percent funding for the
project," Algae.Tec said in a statement, without giving a cost
estimate. "Algae.Tec will receive licence fees and profits from
the project, which will be managed by Algae.Tec."
As part of the agreement, Lufthansa commits to a long-term
offtake agreement of at least 50 percent of the fuel produced at
an agreed price, Algae.Tec said.
A Lufthansa spokeswoman said locations were being sought
throughout Europe for the plant. The project was in its early
stages and still required final approval from the Lufthansa
board.
No details were available about likely plant size, cost or
start up date, she said. Lufthansa would arrange finance for the
plant but not make investment itself, she said.
European airlines, biofuel producers and the EU Commission
last year signed a pact aiming to produce 2 million tonnes of
biofuel for aviation by 2020.
However, the EU on Monday announced plans to scale back its
previous targets for biofuels produced from food, seeking output
from non-food raw materials.
In January, Lufthansa said it was ending the trial
use of a biofuel mix for its planes because it had used up
stocks of biofuel certified as using materials from sustainable
farming and no other reliable supplies were available.
