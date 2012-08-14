LONDON Aug 14 British biofuels producer Ensus said on Tuesday it is restarting its biorefinery in north-east England in late August following a 15-month shutdown.

The facility, owned by U.S. private equity funds the Carlyle Group and Riverstone, can produce about 400 million to 450 million litres of bioethanol per year from around one million tonnes of feed wheat.

"General engineering and maintenance activities have been taking place for several weeks and it is expected that the plant ...will be at full rates of operation within the next 2 months," the company said.

The refinery, which entered commercial operation in 2010, was temporarily shut down in May 2011. Ensus cited competition from imports, particularly from the United States, as a factor in the decision to halt production.

"After several months delay, the European Union's Customs Code Committee has now acted to close the loophole in the tariff system that allowed imports of subsidised U.S. product to distort the market," Ensus said.

"This, together with the ending of U.S. taxpayer subsidies for ethanol, has been a major factor in the improvement of market conditions and Ensus is confident in its plans for a restart," the company said in a statement.