(Adds details on court filing, background)
NEW YORK Jan 8 Seven biofuel and agriculture
groups have asked a U.S. court to a review the U.S. Renewable
Fuel Standards for 2014, 2015, and 2016, according to a court
filing on Friday, kicking off a widely-expected legal battle
over the controversial program.
Groups representing biofuels manufacturers and corn and
sorghum farmers intend to challenge the Environmental Protection
Agency's authority to set requirements for volumes of biofuels
use below a 2007 law, said a spokesman for Biotechnology
Innovation Organization, one of the groups.
The request for review sets the stage for EPA's next battle
over the biofuels program. Court challenges were widely expected
after EPA in late November finalized biofuels requirements that
disappointed both biofuels and oil groups.
The move was likely to prolong uncertainty over the program,
following years of regulatory delays.
Controversy over the Renewable Fuels Standards (RFS),
established in 2005, has mounted, with petroleum groups saying
standards set in the 2007 law are not achievable, while biofuels
groups have said regulators are caving to "Big Oil" and have
misused their authority to lower volumes. They said the program
was good for the environment and created jobs.
Petroleum groups have said the 2007 requirements are not
achievable without an infrastructure overhaul.
The other petitioners are Americans for Clean Energy,
American Coalition for Ethanol, Growth Energy, National Corn
Growers Association, National Sorghum Producers, and the
Renewable Fuels Association, the filing in the U.S. Court of
Appeals in Washington, D.C. said.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bernard Orr and Grant
McCool)