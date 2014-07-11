PARIS, July 11 Global biofuel output should
expand in the period to 2023, mostly boosted by increasing
demand, higher crude oil prices and government policies, but the
rise should be lower than in the past decade, the FAO and OECD
said on Friday.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation and the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in a joint
report said they expected ethanol and biodiesel output to reach
158 billion litres and 40 billion litres respectively by 2023.
"Biofuel production will expand substantially, with both
ethanol and biodiesel production increasing by more than 50
percent through the next decade," they said.
"This represents a significant slowdown relative to the past
decade, when production more than doubled through the ten year
period from 2004 to 2013."
The debate has heightened over the benefits of biofuels in
recent years, with opponents saying they contribute to food
inflation by consuming feedstocks that could be used for food.
OECD and FAO saw that trend continuing in the years to come
with 12 percent, 28 percent and 14 percent of world coarse
grains, sugar cane, and vegetable oil respectively, expected to
be used to make biofuels by 2023.
Growing ethanol use in Brazil would be linked to a mandatory
25 percent ethanol blending requirement in petrol, expansion of
the flex-fuel industry, and import demand from the United States
to fulfil the advanced biofuel mandate, they said.
BLEND WALL
U.S. ethanol use would be capped by the so-called ethanol
"blend wall" proposal to cut corn ethanol blending quotas and
should only grow marginally in the latter years of the
projection period, leaving additional biodiesel use necessary to
meet the advanced and total mandates.
OECD and FAO assumed that by 2023 only 12 percent of the
U.S. cellulosic mandate, which requires increasing blending of
biofuels made from sources such as grasses, trees and crop
waste, would be implemented.
In the European Union, the agencies saw ethanol fuel use in
petrol reach an average energy share of 6.6 percent by 2023.
That compared to 7.4 percent for biodiesel. After a decline
in the bloc in 2013 (12 billion litres versus 13.4 billion in
2012), biodiesel use is seen rising to stabilise at 19 billion
litres from 2020, helped by public mandates and tax cuts.
As in the United States, the debate on the use of biofuel is
ongoing at EU level. The OECD and FAO said they assumed the
percentage coming from biofuels expressed in energy share should
reach 8.5 percent in 2020, given that each unit of non-food
biofuel counts double under EU blending calculations.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Gus Trompiz and
David Evans)