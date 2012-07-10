UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
HAMBURG, July 10 Austrian engineering company BDI BioEnergy International AG has won a 16.4 million euro ($20.17 million) contract to build a biodiesel plant in the French port city of Le Havre, it said on Tuesday.
The customer is EcoMotion France, a subsidiary of German biofuels group Saria, and French supermarket company Intermarche, BDI said.
The plant will use waste fats as feedstock and is forecast to produce 75,000 tonnes of biodiesel per year.
"The biodiesel manufactured in the new plant will be marketed via the filling station network of Intermarche," BDI added.
A spokesman for Saria could not say when the plant will be completed or how many jobs will be created. The process for French planning approvals is expected to take about a year, he said. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.