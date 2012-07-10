(Adds detail)

HAMBURG, July 10 Austrian engineering company BDI BioEnergy International AG has won a 16.4 million euro ($20.17 million) contract to build a biodiesel plant in the French port city of Le Havre, it said on Tuesday.

The customer is EcoMotion France, a subsidiary of German biofuels group Saria, and French supermarket company Intermarche, BDI said.

The plant will use waste fats as feedstock and is forecast to produce 75,000 tonnes of biodiesel per year.

"The biodiesel manufactured in the new plant will be marketed via the filling station network of Intermarche," BDI added.

A spokesman for Saria could not say when the plant will be completed or how many jobs will be created. The process for French planning approvals is expected to take about a year, he said. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)