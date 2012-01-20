* Govt advisors warn against biofuel feedstock imports
* Importing foods for biofuels could endanger supplies
* Biofuels industry says claims reckless
HAMBURG, Jan 20 Germany should not
increase imports of food to produce biofuels, because this could
threaten the supply of food in developing countries, a report
from a German government advisory body said on Friday.
"Even higher imports of agricultural commodities for
bioenergy production should not be allowed to lead to an
increase in world hunger," said Reinhard Huettl, chairman of the
Bio Economic Council. "Securing food supplies must have priority
over expansion of bioenergy."
The council, an independent group which advises the
government on ecological economic issues, called on Germany to
review biofuel subsidies and undertake a more measured
consumption of bioenergy, avoiding simultaneous expansion of
uses in vehicle fuels, power and heating.
Ten agencies, including the World Bank and World Food
Programme, last June called on governments to scrap policies to
support biofuels, saying they force up food prices.
British government advisers in December also called for more
moderate biofuel expansion. European Union
policymakers are debating the green credentials of some
biofuels.
After the disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant
in March 2011, Germany announced it will close its atomic power
plants by 2022. No detailed strategy has been made for the shift
away from nuclear power, although a major expansion of renewable
fuels including biofuels is planned.
"The expansion of bioenergy as part of the energy shift
(from nuclear power) should be more strongly orientated to the
economy, and food security should have greater priority," the
council said in a statement issued during the Green Week food
trade fair.
German imports soyoil and palm oil for biodiesel production,
corn for biogas production and sugar for bioethanol feedstocks.
"Our bioenergy imports may not be allowed to create negative
economic, ecological and social impacts in producing countries,"
said council deputy chairman Joachim von Braun.
"Bioenergy usage is currently increasing food supply
shortages and is increasing food and land prices, which can lead
to political instability in the developing and newly developing
countries," he added.
INDUSTRY REJECTS CLAIMS
The German biofuels industry association (VDB) attacked the
report as "not digging deeply enough" and ignoring the real
market situation.
"Hunger is created by poverty, war and unjust distribution
of resources," said VDB Chief Executive Elmar Baumann. "Claiming
biofuels are responsible for hunger is reckless."
Biofuels bring cuts of at least 35 percent in polluting
greenhouse gasses, he said.
The vast majority of German biofuels were produced from
feedstock crops produced in Germany or the rest of the EU, which
have to be certified as coming from sustainable farming, he
said.
The EU biofuels industry has also been involved in a series
of moves over the years to reduce imports of biofuels at dumping
prices from developing countries, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Baird)