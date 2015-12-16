(Recasts with market impact, comments)
By Chris Prentice
Dec 16 News that U.S. lawmakers were poised to
renew a tax credit for fuel blenders of biodiesel roiled markets
on Wednesday, pressuring soyoil futures and prices of biofuels
credits as it stoked expectations of heavy imports.
Members of Congress agreed after the close on Tuesday on
funding and tax deals that would extend a $1-per-gallon credit
to fuel blenders in 2016 and retroactively for 2015, denying a
bid to give the credit to domestic producers of the biofuel that
would have made imports less competitive.
The move was welcomed by foreign manufacturers and
criticized by domestic producers, who had ratcheted up pressure
in Washington on the issue.
Prices of renewable fuel (D6) Renewable Identification
Number (RIN) credits dropped as low as 65 cents per credit, down
from Tuesday's last trades at 73 cents, traders said, as the
move was expected to keep imports that qualify for the credits
high. Biodiesel (D4) RINs fell for the current year to 74 cents
each from 82 cents.
Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures earlier this
month surged to their highest since July on optimism that
legislators would switch the tax credit from blenders to
producers. But futures fell as much as 2 percent on Wednesday as
news circulated that the credit would remain the same.
The tax bill was expected to go to vote as early as
Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Finland's Neste Oil, which makes renewable
diesel, described the move as "good news and fair to all biofuel
players."
Imports of biomass-based and renewable diesel have been on
the rise, U.S. government data show. U.S. export premiums for
soybean oil, used to produce biodiesel, were the lowest since
August.
"I don't have a bid. South America is cheaper," said one
U.S. soyoil export trader.
The National Biodiesel Board (NBB), which represents U.S.
producers of the biofuel, welcomed the restoration of the credit
but said the benefits would be muted because foreign biodiesel
still qualifies for the credit.
"This not only costs taxpayers more money but it paves the
way for foreign fuels that already receive incentives in their
home countries to undercut U.S. production," said Anne Steckel,
NBB vice president of federal affairs.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Reporting
by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Alan
Crosby)