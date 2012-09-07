(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to show that Einhorn's stake rose by about 2 percentage points, not 11 percentage points. Changes comparison period to April from June. Greenlight's SEC filing for June did not fully disclose Einhorn's stake)

Sept 7 Shares of Biofuel Energy Corp rose as much as 28 percent in early trade on Friday after hedge fund manager David Einhorn said he raised his stake in the ethanol maker to 36.2 percent.

Einhorn raised his stake by about 2 percentage points in the company. He had a stake of 34.3 percent in Biofuel as of April, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares of Biofuel, which is valued at $19 million, had been down 76 percent this year as the worst U.S. drought in half a century led to lower supplies of and higher prices for corn, hurting ethanol producers' margins.

The drought has also revived the fierce food-versus-fuel debate.

Livestock, food producers and others are calling on President Barack Obama to abandon -- at least temporarily -- a government mandate that requires converting more than a third of the U.S. corn crop to ethanol.

The company's shares rose to $3.69, making them one of the top gainers on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Divya Lad; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)