UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM May 7 Biogaia :
* Q1 Net sales totalled SEK 138.3 (93.2) million
* Q1 Operating profit was SEK 52.6 (28.4) million
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.