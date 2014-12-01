UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Biogaia Ab :
BioGaia has decided to invest SEK 12 million in MetaboGen AB, Gothenburg, Sweden.
The investment will be made over a two year period and will then give BioGaia 35% of the share capital of the company.
Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources