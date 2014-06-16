June 16 A drug approved to prevent rejection of
transplanted kidneys significantly reduced relapses of multiple
sclerosis in a late stage-trial sponsored by Biogen Idec
and AbbVie Inc, but serious infections and
potential liver toxicity continued to cloud the drug's future.
The mixed results were seen in a Phase III international
study of the medicine, called daclizumab, that involved more
than 1,800 patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis
- the most common form of MS which can lead to disability and
paralysis.
The companies disclosed partial results from the new trial
on Monday. Shares of both Biogen and AbbVie were little changed
in morning trading.
In the study, called DECIDE, once-monthly injections of
daclizumab were tested against once-weekly injections of
Biogen's blockbuster Avonex (interferon beta-1a) treatment for
MS.
Patients taking daclizumab, which is meant to tame the
immune system by blocking a protein called the CD25 receptor,
had 45 percent fewer annual relapses than those receiving
Avonex. Moreover, patients taking daclizumab had 54 percent
fewer new or enlarging brain and spinal lesions at week 96 of
the study, compared to those taking Avonex, thereby meeting a
secondary goal of the study.
The overall incidence of side effects was similar in both
patient groups. But there was a two-fold higher incidence of
serious infections among those taking daclizumab, at 4 percent,
as well as a two-fold higher incidence of elevated liver enzymes
- a potential marker for liver toxicity.
Daclizumab would be a new approach to treating MS, if it is
approved for the condition.
Biogen and AbbVie said they would discuss with health
regulators timing for potential marketing applications for the
drug.
MS is believed to be caused by overactive immune system
cells, called t-cells, that attack and destroy the protective
covering of nerves.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)