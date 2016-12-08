Dec 8 Gradually increasing the dose of Biogen
Inc's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug appeared to
cause less risk of brain swelling than fixed doses, according
to interim 12-month results from a small study released on
Thursday.
The closely watched drug, aducanumab, led to significant
reductions in amyloid plaques in the brain compared with a
placebo among the 31 patients who received titrated, or
gradually increased dosing, data from the Phase I study showed.
The amyloid reduction and slowing of mental decline seen in
patients in the titration portion of the study after 12 months
of treatment was similar to what was reported earlier this year
for patients who received fixed doses of aducanumab.
Details of the study were being presented at an Alzheimer's
meeting in San Diego.
Patients in the study had either mild or prodromal, meaning
early pre-symptomatic, Alzheimer's disease, researchers said.
They said the new and previously reported data support
further study of aducanumab in much larger trials of patients
with early Alzheimer's disease, researchers concluded.
Biogen shares rose 1.49 percent to $289.54.
